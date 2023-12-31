Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with identifying suspicious man

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with identifying a suspicious man.

According to GCSO, the man was in the Cannon Falls area going door to door claiming to sell things or claiming to take surveys.

Authorities said he couldn’t nail down a consistent story between each of the houses he went to. GCSO said the neighbors in the area talked to each other to figure out his story didn’t add up. At one house, he was reportedly selling insurance and at another house he was taking a medical survey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 651 385 3155 RE: case # 23-16344.

