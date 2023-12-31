Freezing drizzle and light snow tonight

Mild temps to ring in the new year
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking our latest weather-maker to arrive Saturday evening. Ahead of that system, freezing drizzle is possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Icy conditions on area roads and sidewalks are expected on untreated surfaces, so please use extra caution if you plan to travel this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for parts of SE Minn. and NE Iowa until Midnight as freezing drizzle and snow will create slippery and difficult travel.

Winter weather advisory
Winter weather advisory(KTTC)

Temperatures overnight will be in the mid-20s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday with overcast skies and breezy north winds at 10-15 mph.

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(KTTC)

Light snow is expected to arrive after 10 pm and continue overnight, wrapping up after 7 a.m. Sunday. Flurries will be possible through the midday. Snowfall amounts will be minor for our area. Up to 1″ of snow is possible between Saturday evening and Sunday midday.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

We will ring in the new year on a bright and mild note! Afternoon highs will be above average in the low to mid 30s with mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures in the low 30s Tuesday with increased cloud cover.

Temperatures take a dip into the mid and upper 20s for the midweek with breezy winds and periods of sunshine. Temperatures look to rebound to the low 30s by the end of next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 52 North by the 19th St. Exit
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north reopen after multiple crashes cause delays
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Minnesota Department of Health stepping in to stabilize a Red Wing care center
Minnesota Department of Health stepping in to stabilize a Red Wing care center
Gene Eiden was known for his impressive bugle performances around the community.
Remembering longtime Rochester music teacher and performer
Scam
Rochester woman scammed out of $12,600 over fake workers’ comp. program

Latest News

Snowfall Potential
Next system will bring isolated snow chances tonight into Sunday morning
Next system will bring light snowfall tonight and into Sunday morning.
Next system will bring light snowfall tonight and into Sunday morning.
Snow Chance for this New Year's Weekend Start
Snow Chance for this New Year's Weekend Start
Snow Potential This Weekend
Sunny skies this afternoon; Snow chance tomorrow for holiday weekend start