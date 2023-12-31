6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 52 North by the 19th St. Exit
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north reopen after multiple crashes cause delays
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Minnesota Department of Health stepping in to stabilize a Red Wing care center
Minnesota Department of Health stepping in to stabilize a Red Wing care center
Gene Eiden was known for his impressive bugle performances around the community.
Remembering longtime Rochester music teacher and performer
Scam
Rochester woman scammed out of $12,600 over fake workers’ comp. program

Latest News

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023
Goodhue County Suspicious man
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with identifying suspicious man
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Rochester Uber driver becomes victim of a scam
Rochester Uber driver sends warning after falling victim to scam