Pet portraits to raise funds for veterinarian who lost home to a house fire

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Earlier this month, Dr. Gary Quimby, a Pine Island veterinarian, lost his home to a house fire. Nicole Mills Photography is hosting pet photo sessions to raise money for Quimby on Saturday, December 30.

The sessions are a minimum of $25 or more for donations. All sessions are sold out.

Nicole Mills Photography
Nicole Mills Photography(KTTC)

The photography studio is expected to see dogs, a goat and even a bunny.

Nicole Mills Photography has 23 sessions booked for the fundraiser.

All money raised will be donated to Quimby.

