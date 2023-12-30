Pet portraits to raise funds for veterinarian who lost home to a house fire
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Earlier this month, Dr. Gary Quimby, a Pine Island veterinarian, lost his home to a house fire. Nicole Mills Photography is hosting pet photo sessions to raise money for Quimby on Saturday, December 30.
The sessions are a minimum of $25 or more for donations. All sessions are sold out.
The photography studio is expected to see dogs, a goat and even a bunny.
Nicole Mills Photography has 23 sessions booked for the fundraiser.
All money raised will be donated to Quimby.
