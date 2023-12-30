Next system will bring isolated snow chances tonight into Sunday morning

Next system will bring light snowfall tonight and into Sunday morning.
By David Burgett
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clear skies this morning brought cooler, but above-average temperatures in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Later this morning cloud coverage will build into the forecast making way for mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Accompanied by the clouds will be breezy conditions this afternoon and through the evening. Winds will be out of the NW around 10-15 mph and gusts near the lower 20s. The main concern is the light snowfall counties may see into the overnight hours of Sunday.

Today's Outlook
Today's Outlook(KTTC)

As a cold front travels through the region, some counties may see a stray wintry mix or flurries in the forecast during the afternoon hours. The wintry mix could make some spots a little slick. Snowfall is expected to pick up towards the evening hours and into Sunday morning for more isolated conditions. Right now snowfall totals are expected to be less than an inch for more counties.

Snowfall Potential
Snowfall Potential(KTTC)

Heading into the New Year will be more sunshine and mild temperatures that will still be above average. Have a great New Year and weekend!

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

