New vehicle restrictions on Upper Red Lake after dozens of stranding's this week

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.(Greater MN Rentals)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has new vehicle restrictions in place for Upper Red Lake.

The sheriff’s office sent out a press release on Saturday stating, “Due to continued incidents of fishermen becoming stranded on and breaking through the ice on Upper Red Lake, effective at sunset on December 30, 2023, Upper Red Lake in the area under the jurisdiction of Beltrami County will have restricted access. Per Minnesota Statute 86B.106, vehicles are barred from traversing Upper Red Lake until the Sheriff rescinds this order. Snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and all motorized vehicles are prohibited from going on the ice. A violation of this order is a misdemeanor under Minnesota Statute. If convicted, fines, penalties and restitution may be sought by Beltrami County.

“...The Beltrami County Sheriff has been in contact with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner and director of the Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division Colonel Rod Smith regarding this situation. County officials will monitor the ice conditions and when practical and prudent the Sheriff will lift this restriction.

“...After several days of rain and above freezing temperatures, ice conditions have deteriorated. Area lakes have very inconsistent ice conditions and extreme caution should be employed if you choose to venture on area lakes. Check the ice thickness frequently, do not drive vehicles on the ice and check with area resorts and bait shops regarding ice conditions before going on the ice.”

