2023 Year in Review: southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa’s biggest headlines.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 2023 was a busy year. From the war in Israel to the COVID-19 pandemic coming to an end, there were many national headlines. KTTC kept busy covering southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

While the year started like any other, things quickly picked up in March when Rochester council member Molly Dennis was censured for threatening behavior and excessive use of city time and resources. A censure has only happened three other times in Rochester’s history. Dennis’ censure will be lifted in 2024.

Also in March, Winona mother of two Madeline Kingsbury went missing. Winona police quickly declared Kingsbury endangered. Search efforts continued for months until the grim discovery of her remains north of Mabel on June 7. The father of Kingsbury’s children and ex-boyfriend Adam Fravel was arrested for her murder and now awaits trial.

In April, a historic Mason City building burned to the ground and displaced 44 people. The Kirk Apartments burned for hours; authorities said it was a miracle everyone made it out alive.

Rochester’s skyline was in jeopardy in June as Rochester Towers Condominium was deemed structurally unsound. Only three hours of notice was given before more than 180 residents were left without a home. The building has been shored up, but much work is needed to make it safe for all residents to return.

July was a busy month. It marked 45 years since the great flood of 1978 that claimed 5 lives. 2023 also marked 40 years since Rochester’s city sales tax was instated. The tax ramped up funding for the flood control system that still protects Rochester to this day. Residents voted to continue that tax in November.

July also marked 70 years since KTTC first turned on its transmitter. KTTC celebrated and remembered the past seven decades by digging into the archives to display at the History Center of Olmsted County.

The Twins made Minnesota proud in October by going to the major league playoffs, and Mayo High School girl’s tennis brought home a state championship title. Stewartville High School football also brought home a state championship in November.

In October, former Mayo Clinic doctor Connor Bowman was arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife, Betty Bowman. Betty was also a doctor at Mayo Clinic and originally died in August. A months-long investigation brought evidence suggesting foul play to light.

November brought elections. Rochester voters approved the city sales tax geared towards flood control, a regional sports complex, street projects, and economic vitality. However, Rochester voted down the public school’s $100 million technology referendum.

After years of financial struggles, it seems the district hit its breaking point. It crafted a plan to close schools and other measures to reduce the budget. Mayo Clinic may have saved the district with a historic gift of $10 million.

Mayo Clinic also had a big year, announcing investments into downtown Rochester totaling more than $5 billion.

To cap it all off, Minnesota announced a new state flag. If lawmakers don’t veto it, the new flag will fly high on May 11.

