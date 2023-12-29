Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to police.

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Wabasha woman accused of financial theft in the millions
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges in Fillmore County
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors

Latest News

Kim Norton and City of Rochester earn national recognition for MWTM Fall Fit Challenge
Kim Norton and City of Rochester earn national recognition for MWTM Fall Fit Challenge
The Rescued Room is a professional organizing and cleaning business based out of Rochester.
The Rescued Room visits KTTC to offer some organization tips ahead of the new year, Darian Leddy reports
American Family Radio's Don Wildmon sits at his desk in his Tupelo, Miss., office March 3,...
Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi
Sara Lohse with the Rescued Room offers tips on organizing a closet at KTTC
Local professional organizing business offers tips and tricks ahead of new year
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating