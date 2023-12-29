UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages

Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite icy conditions in the area.(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Residents in a North Dakota neighborhood received their long-awaited Christmas gifts this week thanks to a delivery driver’s extra effort.

Bismarck’s Highland Acres residents lined up outside the United Church of Christ Thursday evening to get their packages.

UPS driver Alisha Bandle Thomas stopped at the church to hand out the packages amid icy conditions in the area.

Thomas said it has been challenging trying to deliver packages because the roads have been covered in ice.

The delivery driver had a backlog of about 1,400 packages from Wednesday, plus what was delivered Thursday.

She said she wanted to make sure her customers got what they needed, so she made the stop at the church for them to pick up their parcels.

Thomas said she was glad to put a smile on her customers’ faces, especially during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Wabasha woman accused of financial theft in the millions
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges in Fillmore County
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain
Holiday Drinks from Bitter and Pour
Holiday cocktail ideas from Bitter and Pour
Crash on Highway 52 North by the 19th St. Exit
UPDATE: Hwy 52 north reopen after multiple crashes cause delays
McDonald's debuts 'Squishmallows'
McDonald’s debuts ‘Squishmallow’ Happy Meals