UPDATE: Margaret Kempainen, Jacob Kempainen arraigned, denied bond in Hancock man murder case

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Both 50-year-old Margaret Kempainen and 20-year-old Jacob Kempainen were arraigned in the 97th District Court today.

They are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to murder in the shooting death of Hancock resident Alvin Kempainen, Jacob’s grandfather. Both charges are punishable by up to life in prison.

“On or about December 18th, 2023, in Hancock Township, Houghton County in the state of Michigan, that under count one, you did murder Alvin Charles Kempainen,” said 97th District Court Judge Nicholas Daavettila

Jacob is also being charged with having a firearm at the time of the murder. A motive for the alleged murder was not discussed.

Both were extradited back to Houghton, along with an unnamed 16-year-old family member, after being arrested near Clear Lake, Iowa. Both Kempainens are from Hartland, Wisconsin. Margaret said she is a Walmart employee, and Jacob is a university student.

“Mr. Kempainen is a junior at the University of Minnesota,” said Tri-County Public Defenders Attorney David Gemignani. “He just missed exam week, but he is still enrolled at the University of Minnesota. He has no prior record from what he indicates to me here.”

Both Margeret and Jacob have been denied bond.

“I have some serious concerns, not only about public safety, obviously, as it’s a homicide, but flight risk,” said Houghton County Prosecutor Dan Helmer. “Mr. Kempainen is from Wisconsin, he came here from Wisconsin, where he was living, and fled to Iowa. I think, given the seriousness of this, and that he has no ties to the local community other than a now-deceased grandfather, the court should deny bond.”

Margaret and Jacob’s preliminary exams will take place within the next 21 days.

Last published: Dec 22, 2023 11:37:54 AM

Two people have been arrested in Iowa in connection to a Houghton County homicide.

Margaret Anne Rose Kempainen, 50, and Jacob Alan Charles Kempainen, 20, both from Hartland, Wis., were arrested Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. ET by the Clear Lake, Iowa Police Department (CLPD).

Margaret and Jacob Kempainen are suspects in the murder of 87-year-old Alvin Kempainen, who was found dead in his Hancock Township home Tuesday morning by Houghton County deputies, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) confirmed Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sheriff, deputies had responded to his house at 53403 Salo Road for a wellbeing check, where he was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Sheriff said an investigation revealed 3 persons of interest, including Margaret, Jacob, and a 16-year-old juvenile whose name is being withheld. All have been identified as Alan’s family members.

According to the HCSO, the three were located traveling south on Interstate 35 in Minnesota close to the Iowa border. In a Wednesday morning press release, CLPD said it was then asked by the HCSO for assistance in making an arrest. The CLPD said officers located Margaret and Jacob at an area gas station.

Margaret is charged with one count of first-degree homicide and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Jacob is charged with one count of first-degree homicide, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and one county of felony firearm. Both are currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County Jail awaiting extradition to Houghton County.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the collaborative effort of Michigan State Police, Hancock City Police, Houghton City Police, the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, the Clear Lake Police Department, U.P.S.E.T., Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office, Houghton County Medical Examiners Office, Mercy ambulance, and all law enforcement officials in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

