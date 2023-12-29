Sunny skies this afternoon; Snow chance tomorrow for the start of the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cloudy skies stuck around all morning and into the afternoon hours before clearing out in Olmsted County. The sunshine made way for above-average temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the viewing area. Clouds will slowly build back into the forecast overnight allowing more mostly cloudy to overcast skies to roll across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Saturday. Winds will be out of the NW around 10-15 mph to make for some slightly breezy conditions. Temperatures in Olmsted County will be in the lower 30s.

Afternoon Sunshine (KTTC)

The start of the holiday weekend is looking nice at first glance, but there is a chance for snow in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. During the early evening hours, there is a chance to see isolated light snowfall come into the region. The snowfall will stick through early morning on Sunday. Short-term models see some agreement, at the moment, on where the snowfall will land. The latest model runs indicate agreement that the snow will fall along I-35 and more of our western counties. Snowfall accumulations will be less than an inch and more than likely a dusting around the region.

Snow Potential This Weekend (KTTC)

As we make our way into 2024 the region will be quite mild, but above average with our high temperatures. We will be roughly 6-10° above average heading into the New Year. We will make our way to more seasonal highs by next Thursday.

New Year Temps (KTTC)

Enjoy the sunshine today and have a safe New Year’s holiday weekend!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.