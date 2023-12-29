Safety tips on returning home at New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – New Year’s Eve is a time that brings people together for parties and gatherings. However, a safe trip home is necessary for the night to end well.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, 49 people have died on the roads from alcohol-impaired driving during the several weeks period between Thanksgiving and January 1 from 2017 to 2021.

Olmsted County’s Toward Zero Deaths Coordinator Michelle Ness said this is an average of 10 people suffering preventable deaths each year on Minnesota roads.

“Usually if you are having a good time and you are drinking, you are not thinking straight and then you are making some poor decisions,” she said. “And unfortunately, that happens a lot. We end up with the DUI arrests, or worse as we end up with the crashes or the fatalities.”

To reduce such incidents, Peter Bartz, the owner of Safe Ridez in Rochester, provides a designated driver service that gives you and your car a ride home when you are under the influence. According to Bartz, the night of New Year’s Eve is the busiest time of the year for his business.

“We are here to keep the streets safe and keep people safe. It’s a selfish thing to go out there and drink and drive,” Bartz said. “You could hurt someone else. You could hurt yourself. So, we’re there to help and make sure everybody gets home.”

Ness said it is best not to drive at all whenever you are not sober. She recommended planning your trip home ahead before going to a gathering or a party.

“Get a sober ride. There are plenty of cab services. If someone is hosting the holiday party, we just ask that they be responsible as well, and make sure they line up rides for their guests, take keys if they need to offer rides or allow them to stay at their place. We are just really hoping that people just help each other out in this holiday time and get each other home safely, so we don’t have these fatalities.”

If you or someone you know needs a sober ride after a meetup, you can reach out to Safe Ridez by calling (507)-990-9097 or reserving through their website.

