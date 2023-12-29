Rochester woman scammed out of $12,600 over fake workers’ comp. program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A woman, 83, from Rochester was scammed out of thousands of dollars over a fake workers’ compensation benefit program.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), a close friend to the woman reached out to her via Facebook Messenger on November 13, about a workers’ compensation benefit program. The friend claimed he received $10,000 from applying for the program and recommended she also apply.

The friend allegedly gave the woman contact information for an individual to help her begin the process.

That individual, later determined to be the scammer, directed the victim to get a $1,000 Apple pre-paid gift card in order to determine if she was eligible for the program.

The next day, the woman bought the gift card and sent the verification code to the scammer. The scammer then said she was eligible for the program.

The woman was then directed to continue sending payments through the digital payment network, Zelle. After completing seven payment transfers, she was never awarded money through the workers’ compensation benefit. She realized that it was a scam.

The woman ultimately lost $12,600.

RPD said her friend’s Facebook page may have been hacked, although that has not been confirmed.

If anyone asks you to purchase any kind of gift card, RPD encourages you to always confirm the source, as a lot of scammers are targeting people through purchasing gift cards.

