Rochester medical experts weigh in on inhaler changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting in January, a common asthma inhaler will no longer be available for purchase.

‘Flovent,’ which is made by GSK will be unavailable in pharmacies. Physicians say an authorized generic version is available and will work just as well but may not be covered by insurers as much as ‘Flovent.’

A Rochester pharmacist expressed concern that the change could become a problem for people who rely on the product.

“So, the patients are forced to get a hold of their physicians, or we can get a hold of their physicians to try and get an alternative product dispensed,” Hunts Pharmacist Phillip Hommerding said. “So, it’s just influencing their therapy and some people are going without medication because they can’t get the thing switched or they can’t get an alternative prescribed, and so it could be negatively impacting some people’s health.”

Mayo Clinic pulmonologist Dr. Clayton Cowl urged patients to consult with their physicians prior to the product being taken off the market.

“I think it’s important especially here at the end of the year to look at your healthcare coverages including the formulary of current medications that are being taken and just to see or anticipate any of those changes,” Cowl said.

Industry insiders say GSK is discontinuing ‘Flovent’ due to Medicaid rebate changes that would force the company to pay large penalties for hiking prices.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.