Remembering longtime Rochester music teacher and performer

Gene Eiden was known for his impressive bugle performances around the community.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This week many area residents are remembering a Rochester man who was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and taught music in local schools for decades.

Gene Eiden was known for his impressive bugle performances.

Eiden passed away Sunday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus at the age of 93.

According to his obituary, Eiden started his career as a music teacher in Claremont before going on to teach music for 38 years at Lourdes High School.

He also played in local music groups including the Rochester Symphony Orchestra and Rochester City Band.

Eiden was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

He is also recipient of a Rochester Mayoral Medal of Honor.

