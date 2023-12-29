NYE celebration at CRAVE Restaurant

NYE Rooftop Celebration at CRAVE
NYE Rooftop Celebration at CRAVE(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The rooftop venue at CRAVE will ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring drink specials and a LIVE DJ. Doors open at 10 p.m. Guests 21 and over are welcome. Tickets in advance are $10 or $15 at the door.

Tim Nela is hosting the event and was a guest on Midwest Access on Friday.

If you would like to purchase tickets in advance you may do so here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Wabasha woman accused of financial theft in the millions
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges in Fillmore County
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor

Latest News

Crash on Highway 52 North by the 19th St. Exit
Multiple crashes cause backups on HWY 52 North
McDonald's debuts 'Squishmallows'
McDonald’s debuts ‘Squishmallow’ Happy Meals
Tommy Thompson headlines Goonie's
Goonies Comedy Club: Tommy Thompson
A Look Back at Midwest Access in 2023
A Look Back: Midwest Access 2023