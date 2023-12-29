NYE celebration at CRAVE Restaurant
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The rooftop venue at CRAVE will ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring drink specials and a LIVE DJ. Doors open at 10 p.m. Guests 21 and over are welcome. Tickets in advance are $10 or $15 at the door.
Tim Nela is hosting the event and was a guest on Midwest Access on Friday.
If you would like to purchase tickets in advance you may do so here.
