NYE celebration at CRAVE Restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The rooftop venue at CRAVE will ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring drink specials and a LIVE DJ. Doors open at 10 p.m. Guests 21 and over are welcome. Tickets in advance are $10 or $15 at the door.

Tim Nela is hosting the event and was a guest on Midwest Access on Friday.

If you would like to purchase tickets in advance you may do so here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.