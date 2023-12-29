New Year’s Eve puzzle competition this weekend

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) –If you’re looking for something different to do this weekend you might want to join Chaotic Good Brewing for a team puzzle competition. On Sunday, Dec. 31 at 12p.m. you can put together a ‘Fantasy Kostco’ 1000-piece puzzle with a team of up to five people for a chance to win prizes. The cost is $20 per team.

Chaotic Good Brewing owner Scott Stroh dropped by Midwest Access Friday along with his son Liam Stroh to talk more about the event.

If you are interested in this event, you can contact its Facebook page here.

