New Year’s celebrations in our area

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – New Year’s Eve is this weekend and several celebrations for people of all ages are happening in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

KTTC has you covered if you’re looking for things to do in our area to ring in 2024.

Celebrate Rochester! Free New Year’s Eve Community Celebration - Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.–Monday, January 1, 2024 at 12:30 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center This free event includes family-friendly events from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. including indoor roller skating, a video game/VR truck, balloon animals, face painting, photo booth, and DJ. A Kids’ Ball drop at 6:00 p.m. Evening live entertainment begins at 6:00 p.m. with local band Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty followed by Rhino and a live DJ to ring in the new year with a midnight ball drop.

Gift of Life New Year’s Eve Ball celebrating 40th anniversary - Sunday, December 31 from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the Rochester Hilton. More information here

SPARK Children’s Museum in Rochester - SPARKLE 2023 Sunday, December 31st with two sessions - 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at SPARK. activities for all ages of children including a dance party, bubble party, STEM activity, games, photo booth, crafts, and the iconic ball drop. More information here

Black & White New Year Party at LC’s Venue in Rochester - Saturday, December 30 at 10 p.m. Dress to impress in your best black and white ensemble. The free event for people 21 and older will feature themed drink specials and a DJ.

Chip Shots NYE Celebration - Sunday, December 31 from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. This celebration will feature DJ Aventus, cocktails, giveaway prizes, eight local artists performing on stage, Glow Pickleball, a Water Pong Tournament and a Vikings watch party.

NYE Daytime Celebration at Forager Brewery in Rochester - Sunday, December 31 at 12 p.m. There will be food and live music all day Sunday featuring: Murder Turtle Firing Squad (Rock/Reggae) from noon - 2 p.m., Beltbuckles (Americana/Country) from 3-5 p.m. and Matthew Griswold (Singer/Songwriter/Americana) from 6-8 p.m.

CRAVE Rooftop NYE Celebration - Sunday, December 31 from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. in Rochester Drinks and dancing for those 21 & older. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here

New Year’s Eve at Chaotic Good Brewing Company in Kasson - Sunday, December 31 starting at 12 p.m. Puzzle competition begins at noon, snacks at 6 p.m., Vikings game on at 7:20 p.m. (game will air locally on KTTC) with an early New Year countdown at halftime featuring a 5 minute timer with confetti and celebration at zero. Last call at 2-minute warning in the 4th quarter of the game.

New Years Eve Party with Drink 182 - Torge’s Live Sports Pub & Grill in Austin - Sunday, December 31 at 9 p.m. Drink 182 is a staff favorite band that will “send you into the New Year playing all of your favorite 90′s Hits!”



If you know of any events to add to our list, please email news@kttc.com with details and KTTC will update this list.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.