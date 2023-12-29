Multiple crashes cause backups on HWY 52 North

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Multiple crashes in different locations have caused backups on Highway 52 northbound Friday afternoon.

The first crash happened by the 37th St. NW exit. That crash has since been cleared.

A second accident, by the 19th St. NW exit is causing backups as police assist on the shoulder of the highway and on the 19th St. exit.

State Patrol has responded to both accidents with the help of the Rochester Fire Department for the 37th St. crash.

KTTC will update this page with more information when it becomes available.

