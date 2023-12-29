Minocqua Brewing Co. owner plans to file lawsuit after complaint to bar Trump from ballot was rejected

This latest action from Bangstad comes as other states have already made decisions on whether to keep Donald Trump on their state ballots.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just hours after the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to bar former President Trump from the Wisconsin primary ballot, the agency dismissed the filing.

Brewing company owner Kirk Bangstad sought to eliminate Trump from the ballot under section three of the Fourteenth Amendment, which would disqualify anyone who engaged in insurrection or rebellion to be banned from office.

WEC Staff Attorney Angela O’Brien Sharpe stated in an email to the brewing company that the complaint was being tossed without consideration by the commission, saying the WEC cannot make a formal judgement for a claim about the agency itself.

“It is the position of the Commission that a complaint against the Commission, against Commissioners in their official capacities, or against Commission staff, warrants an ethical recusal by the body,” O’Brien Sharpe stated. “The Commission’s position reflects the need to avoid conflicts associated with an adjudicative body deciding a matter brought against itself, similar to the provisions of law and ethics precluding a judge from presiding over a case filed against herself, or someone with personal or professional ties to her.”

At the filing, Bangstad had predicted the WEC would throw out the complaint.

“The organization was created to specifically not be able to decide that because they have three Democrats and three partisan Republicans on the committee who will not be able to vote on this in concert,” Bangstad said.

After learning the complaint had been thrown out, Bangstad said in an email to WMTV 15 News that he plans to file a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court early next week.

The decision comes as Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to continue his campaign.

