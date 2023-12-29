Minnesota State Emblems Commission submits final report

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MN New State Flag and Seal
MN New State Flag and Seal(KTTC)

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission submitted its final report to the Minnesota legislature and governor Friday.

The full report was adopted by the Commission on December 27 following a four-month process featuring a public design contest and public input.

The new flag and seal will become effective on May 11, 2024, Minnesota’s Statehood Day if the legislature takes no further action.

With the final report submitted, the committee has now ceased operation.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than January 1, 2024.

You can read the full report below.

