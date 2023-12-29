Minnesota Department of Health stepping in to stabilize a Red Wing care center

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a series of complaints and allegations of not paying employees, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is stepping in.

MDH is tasking Pathway Health with managing the Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing. MDH was granted a temporary order establishing receivership of Bay View on Dec. 21 from the Ramsey County District Court. A representative from MDH says the department believes the situation created an immediate threat to residents’ health and safety. This came after a number of instances where Bay View failed to meet financial obligations, including employee payroll.

Online records with MDH, indicate there were more than 20 substantiated complaints against Bay View dating back to 2017. Some of these complaints included physical abuse, sexual assault and neglect. The most recent survey was conducted on December 7, officials said Bay View was in compliance with regulations.

Pathway Health sent a letter to residents, saying MDH would be deciding on future plans for Bay View in the coming weeks.

Numerous attempts have been made to seek comment from Bay View management. When contacted on Dec. 29, they said they had no comment at this time.

