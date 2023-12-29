Mild sunshine today; Light snow is possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and mild day ahead of us to round out the final workweek of the year. Expect the stratus cloud cover in the area to slowly erode this morning with plenty of bright sunshine in store for the midday and afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, with a light northwest breeze.

Expect increasing sunshine in the area today with high temps in the upper 30s. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will ease back into the 20s with a few passing clouds in the region and low temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

High temps will be in the upper 30s today with lows in the 20s tonight. (KTTC)

Morning sunshine will disappear quickly across the area on Saturday as a weak storm system approaches from the northwest, bringing clouds and snow chances. Expect a few light snow showers or flurries in the late afternoon tomorrow, and high temperatures will be in the low 30s. Snow will become more widespread in the late evening and overnight hours tomorrow with some minor accumulation possible. At this point, half an inch or less of snowfall is likely.

There will be a chance of light snow Saturday night with less than an inch of accumulation likely. (KTTC)

After some morning flurries, we’ll have some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon on Sunday with high temperatures in the low 30s and a brisk northwest breeze. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s late Sunday evening as we approach the end of the year.

There will be a chance of light snow on Saturday night. High temps will be in the low 30s over the weekend. (KTTC)

The New Year will start on Monday with abundant sunshine across the region. Expect high temperatures in the low 30s, with a slight northwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 30s for most of the next week. There will be a chance of light snow Saturday night. (KTTC)

The upcoming week overall will feature occasional sunshine and clouds with high temperatures several degrees warmer than the seasonal average, mainly in the low 30s.

High temps will be in the upper 20s and 30s over the next week or two. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.