Local professional organizing business offers tips and tricks ahead of new year

The Rescued Room is a professional organizing and cleaning business based out of Rochester.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of the year where you may be thinking about your 2024 resolutions. One goal that many of us may be striving for is to organize our homes.

The Rescued Room is a professional organizing and cleaning business based out of Rochester.

It started in 2014 after founder Sara Lohse wanted to spread her mission: to simplify homes & lives.

Lohse stopped over at KTTC to check out one of our spaces that may need some organizing. Watch below for her tips on getting started in your organizing journey.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Wabasha woman accused of financial theft in the millions
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges in Fillmore County
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors

Latest News

Kim Norton and City of Rochester earn national recognition for MWTM Fall Fit Challenge
Kim Norton and City of Rochester earn national recognition for MWTM Fall Fit Challenge
The Rescued Room is a professional organizing and cleaning business based out of Rochester.
The Rescued Room visits KTTC to offer some organization tips ahead of the new year, Darian Leddy reports
Brewing company owner Kirk Bangstad sought to eliminate Trump from the ballot under section...
Minocqua Brewing Co. owner plans to file lawsuit after complaint to bar Trump from ballot was rejected
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
DIGGING DEEPER: National attention and response to firing of UW-L chancellor