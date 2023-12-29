Local professional organizing business offers tips and tricks ahead of new year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of the year where you may be thinking about your 2024 resolutions. One goal that many of us may be striving for is to organize our homes.

The Rescued Room is a professional organizing and cleaning business based out of Rochester.

It started in 2014 after founder Sara Lohse wanted to spread her mission: to simplify homes & lives.

Lohse stopped over at KTTC to check out one of our spaces that may need some organizing. Watch below for her tips on getting started in your organizing journey.

