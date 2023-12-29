Kim Norton and City of Rochester earn national recognition for MWTM Fall Fit Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each spring and fall, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton encourages residents to get active with the ‘Move with the Mayor’ (MWTM) challenge.

Now, Rochester is receiving national recognition for taking part in the campaign. The city has received the Gold Level in the Step It Up! Success Roadmap, the highest level of achievement across the country.

Rochester was one of 30 cities that participated in the fitness challenges this year.

The fall fit challenge includes completing a ‘Step It Up! Success Roadmap’ inspired by the U.S. Surgeon General’s call to action, promoting walking and walkable communities.

This year, Mayor Norton joined up with Med-City Marathon’s Kid’s Run and Rochester Public Schools Walk to School Day.

Mayor Norton says improving programs and policy around the physical, mental and overall health of residents here has been a priority since she took office.

“I want ‘America’s City for Health’ to also be America’s healthiest city!”

During the fitness challenge, participating mayors send in a year-in-review of the city’s healthy lifestyle policies and programs to the National Forum.

Mayor Norton also says that finishing the roadmap has been an excellent way for city departments to look over the accomplishments the City of Rochester has made over the year, observing what is working out well and what needs improvement.

Cities gain points based on the achievement level in three areas: making exercise a city priority; creating communities that make physical exercise safe and accessible to all and providing programs and rules to encourage physical activity.

“Mayor Norton and the City of Rochester deserve resounding applause for their participation in the Fall Challenge. They are a testament to the fact that with unity, commitment, and leadership, it is possible to inspire active living on a community-wide scale.”

