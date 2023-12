ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Comedian Tommy Thompson will headline Goonie’s Comedy Club with special guest Zach Ashton.

The shows are on Friday Dec. 29 and Sat. Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tommy was a guest on Midwest Access Friday and talked more about his upcoming show.

If you would like to get tickets you can get it here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.