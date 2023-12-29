DIGGING DEEPER: National attention and response to firing of UW-L chancellor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (KTTC) – News of this story is gaining national attention, which has propelled the city of La Crosse into the spotlight.

Pull up your favorite web browser and type in ‘Joe Gow’—you will get about 12.5 million search results. Given the nature of why there are so many internet results, you will want to be careful what links you click on; some will take you to adult sites.

That disclaimer out of the way, the former UW-La Crosse chancellor is generating plenty of buzz for his x-rated online career.

The Thursday headline from NBC News read: “Wisconsin university chancellor fired over ongoing porn career with wife as ‘Sexy Happy Couple.’” Sexy Happy Couple is the moniker Gow and his wife, Carmen, use on social media and on adult sites.

The New York Times printed this subheadline: “The University of Wisconsin System’s top official said she was ‘disgusted’ by the chancellor’s actions; the chancellor says he was exercising his right to free speech.”

While Fox News chimed in with this attention-grabber: “Wisconsin university chancellor fired for causing school ‘significant reputational harm.’”

It’s the latter headline that had the mayor of La Crosse responding on Thursday, a day after news broke of Gow’s termination.

“While the dismissal of Joe Gow as the UW-La Crosse chancellor is surprising for many, any actions related to the removal should not detract from the extraordinary and ongoing accomplishments of this amazing university and the faculty and staff who continue to prioritize student success above all else,” said Mayor Mitch Reynolds, who is a UW-L alum.

Gow, who is 63, has repeatedly said he never mentions UW-La Crosse or his title of chancellor in any of his videos. Some of those videos are reported to now have more than 200,000 views.

Some UW-L students are coming to Gow’s defense. The university’s student newspaper, The Racquet Press, reported an online petition has been started to rehire Gow. That petition encourages students to “please sign this petition to reinstate our beloved porn star chancellor.”

