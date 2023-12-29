Celebrate Rochester Event this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Experience Rochester is pleased to announce the return of a community tradition to ring in the new year. The 2nd Annual Celebrate Rochester New Year’s Eve will take place at Mayo Civic Center on December 31 at 2 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

Celebrate Rochester New Year’s Eve is free to attend. Donations accepted to support local projects including Statues for Equality and Sister Cities. Guests can expect family activities, food from local vendors, music and a midnight ball drop display. VIP lounge access during the evening entertainment is available for purchase here.

Communications Manager for Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center, Erin O’Brien was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.