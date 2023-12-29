Celebrate Rochester Event this weekend

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Experience Rochester is pleased to announce the return of a community tradition to ring in the new year. The 2nd Annual Celebrate Rochester New Year’s Eve will take place at Mayo Civic Center on December 31 at 2 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

Celebrate Rochester New Year’s Eve is free to attend. Donations accepted to support local projects including Statues for Equality and Sister Cities. Guests can expect family activities, food from local vendors, music and a midnight ball drop display. VIP lounge access during the evening entertainment is available for purchase here.

Communications Manager for Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center, Erin O’Brien was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
A 20-year-old Dover man has died after a rollover crash on Christmas Eve
Dover man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash
Wabasha woman accused of financial theft in the millions
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges in Fillmore County
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor

Latest News

After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors
Minneapolis showing little lake ice as new year approaches (12/27/2023)
Minnesota officials advise extreme caution as ice rescues stack up
Safety tips on returning home at New Year’s Eve night
Safety tips on returning home at New Year’s Eve
Mitchell's Movie Minute
The final ‘Movie Minute’ from Julian Mitchell