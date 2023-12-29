After more than 20 years, a Rochester hardware store closes its doors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the last chance for Rochester residents to shop at two-decade old establishment.

Arrow Hardware and Paint announced on Dec. 18, it will be closing its north and south locations in Rochester. The store began offering 25% off most of its products, which has since been reduced to 50% off. The decision to close was made due to its owner David Nieman retiring. Both locations will be purchased by a different Rochester-based hardware store.

“We’ve been moving through stuff pretty quickly, we believe that the Ace hardware over by Barlow Plaza, Burggraf’s Ace Hardware will probably be overtaking this location and the south location,” Arrow Hardware and Paint store manager Deb Prudoehl said.

KTTC also spoke with the manager of Burggraf’s Ace Hardware, Eric Kaiser, who did confirm the store will be replacing both locations for Arrow Hardware and Paint.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.