Your guide to properly disposing of holiday trees and décor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘Tis the season for taking down holiday decorations and tossing out those Christmas trees.

According to Olmsted County Environmental Resources, Rochester’s compost site accepts real Christmas tree disposals everyday, during daylight hours, all the way through March.

The organization’s communications specialist Anthony Wittmer said the disposed trees will be taken to the waste energy facility to be turned into a biomass fuel.

He said, “There is no fee to drop off a tree, and we would just like to remind residents to remove any stands, ornaments and lights so it is just the the Christmas tree itself.”

Wittmer also recommended people sort through their holiday decorations before discarding them, especially those with batteries.

“We get a lot of questions about batteries this time of year as well. Lithium and other types of rechargeable batteries, we would want to see those brought to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility. Single use alkaline batteries can go in your trash.”

In addition, Wittmer suggested recycling light strands and throwing away leftover wrapping paper. He said it is a low-quality fiber that paper mills do not want.

The Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility and Recycling Center Plus are both open from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will be closed on Saturday, December 31.

The compost site, the hazardous waste facility and the recycling center are all located close to one another on 305 Energy Parkway NE in Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.