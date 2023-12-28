Wabasha woman accused of financial theft in the millions

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Wabasha woman is accused of stealing more than $3.7 million from her employer and an additional $17,000 from a vulnerable adult.

According to court records, Sharon Schmalzriedt, 61, is charged with two felony counts of theft.

The criminal complaint stated Schmalzriedt embezzled significant amounts of cash from her workplace in Lewiston.

In 2019, while in charge of her employer’s finances, the complaint alleged she developed an online relationship with a man who said he was owed $7 million for work he did overseas, and he told Schmalzriedt he needed to borrow U.S. currency to obtain the money he was purportedly owed.

Authorities said Schmalzriedt sent the man money expecting she would eventually be reimbursed. They added she later began transferring money from her employer’s accounts to the individual in various ways.

The Lewiston business was not named in court documentation; however, it reported financial losses totaling more than $3.7 million.

Schmalzriedt is also said to have stolen more than $17,000 from a vulnerable adult.

Her next court date is set for January 3.

