UW chancellor terminated by Board of Regents

Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Board of Regents reached a unanimous decision to terminate UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow today.

According to a news release from the Universities of Wisconsin, UW-La Crosse Provost Betsy Morgan has been appointed interim chancellor.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh issued the following statements today following the board’s decision.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman:

“Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately. In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent.”

“As a tenured faculty member, Dr. Gow will be placed on paid administrative leave as he transitions into his faculty role at UW-La Crosse. However, I have filed a complaint this evening with interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan regarding Dr. Gow’s status as a tenured faculty member, asking that such status be reviewed. In addition, an outside law firm has been engaged to undertake a fulsome investigation of the matter. We anticipate the complaint will be considered in the normal course as dictated by Wis. Admin. Code Ch. 4.”

UW System President Karen Walsh:

“This Board is charged with the stewardship of our great Universities of Wisconsin. Unfortunately Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community. The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Crash generic image (MGN)
Dover man critically hurt in rollover crash in Olmsted County
A 20-year-old Dover man has died after a rollover crash on Christmas Eve
Dover man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash
Arrest (GFX)
Iowa man arrested in SE Rochester for vehicle theft, drug use
Winona structure fire
UPDATE: Structure fire in Winona causes road closure

Latest News

Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges in Fillmore County
Wabasha woman accused of financial theft in the millions
Final version of Minnesota's new flag
Commission finalizes report for new Minnesota flag and seal
How to dispose of Christmas trees and decorations
Your guide to properly disposing of holiday trees and décor