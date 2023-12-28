Snow showers today; Tranquil, seasonably chilly weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak storm system is bringing gray and wintry weather today as it brushes past our area to the east. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light snow showers to the east of Rochester for much of the morning and early afternoon. A minor coating of accumulation will be possible along the Mississippi River to the south of Interstate 90, mainly less than a quarter-inch. Rochester itself will experience just a few snow flurries today. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk northwest breeze, giving us wind chill values in the 20s for much of the day.

Our cloud cover will slowly clear off tonight, and overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s with light north winds.

A large area of high pressure will move in from the west on Friday, bringing bright and pleasant weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and a light northwest breeze.

Cloud cover will increase on Saturday as a clipper system approaches from the northwest. Expect a few flurries in the area late Saturday night and on Sunday morning with a brisk northwest breeze. High temperatures will cool from the mid-30s on Saturday to the upper 20s on Sunday.

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine in the area with high temperatures mainly in the low and mid-30s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average for early January.

