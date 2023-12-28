Shoe drive fundraising assists entrepreneurs and their families

Shoe Drive Fundraising through Funds2orgs
Shoe Drive Fundraising through Funds2orgs
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Funds2Orgs is an organization that can help a nonprofit, school, church or group with its fundraising goals by creating a shoe drive fundraiser. The shoe drive fundraiser supports developing countries with job opportunities and shoes for families in need.

Shoe drive organizer Brooke Schneider was a guest on Midwest Access to talk more about the fundraising efforts for Good Shepheard Lutheran Church taking place on Jan. 13 from 1 - 3 p.m. at Hy-Vee parking lot on 37 St. and West Circle.

