Salvation Army says toy shop saw more than 100 more children than last year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People in the Rochester area stepped up for the Salvation Army this holiday season.

More than 7,000 donations were made to the Rochester Salvation Army’s toy shop in 2023. That allowed the organization to provide toys to 910 area children from 361 families. In 2022, 800 children were severed by the annual toy drive.

The Salvation Army said the need for help doesn’t stop once the holidays end.

“You think about the average family in Rochester having two or three children, and you think about [those] 910 children, how many families that means,” said Rebecca Snapp, director of community engagement for the Rochester Salvation Army. “It just shows there’s an extra need and we just want people to continue all year long to be cognizant that need is heightened, and that people just need the extra support.”

In addition to the toy donations, the Salvation Army also raised $15,000 worth of food gift cards to support families during and after the holiday season.

