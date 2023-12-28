Quiet holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We just missed out on a snow chance on Thursday, and quiet conditions are expected to continue into the holiday weekend.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Thursday night will drop into the middle and lower 20s with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will increase into early Friday morning. Patchy fog is possible until 7-8 a.m. Friday morning. Wind will be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s across SE MN and NE IA. Skies will clear throughout the day with sunny conditions in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NW around 10-15 mph. Temperatures continue to be around 10-15 degrees above average.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this holiday weekend will be in the middle and lower 30s around 5-8 degrees above average. We will have some cloud cover throughout the weekend. Highs on New Year’s Day will be in the lower 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 30s through the first half of next week too! There will be a chance of a couple of spotty snow showers Saturday night into Sunday. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minor to none.

Snowfall stats (KTTC)

With no major weather systems in the near future, our December snowfall total will more than likely stay at 0.5″. This would give us a monthly deficit of around 12″ of snow. If we do stay at 0.5″ for our snow total, it would be the 3rd least snowiest December on record for Rochester.

