New Year’s Day Open House at 125

125 LIVE Open House New Years Day(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –125 LIVE will have an open house on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, January 1. Kicking off the new year at 8 a.m. with coffee and a Jocko Shake sample bar. 125 LIVE is a social and fitness facility for anyone 18 years and older. Ken Baerg is the Director of Operations at 125 LIVE and dropped by Midwest Access Thursday for a quick cocktail mix demo.

If you would like more information about 125 LIVE, you can reach its website here.

