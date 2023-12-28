Mild weather continues with sunshine and flurry chances
High temps will be five to ten degrees above average this week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak storm system is bringing gray and wintry weather today as it brushes past our area to the east. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few stray flurries, mainly to the east of Rochester. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with a brisk northwest breeze. Wind chill values will be in the 20s for the most part.
Our cloud cover will slowly clear off tonight, and overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s with light north winds.
A large area of high pressure will move in from the west on Friday, bringing bright and pleasant weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and a light northwest breeze.
Cloud cover will increase on Saturday as a clipper system approaches from the northwest. Expect a few flurries in the area late Saturday night and on Sunday morning with a brisk northwest breeze. High temperatures will cool from the mid-30s on Saturday to the upper 20s on Sunday.
The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine in the area with high temperatures mainly in the low and mid-30s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average for early January.
