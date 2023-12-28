Mild weather continues with sunshine and flurry chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak storm system is bringing gray and wintry weather today as it brushes past our area to the east. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few stray flurries, mainly to the east of Rochester. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with a brisk northwest breeze. Wind chill values will be in the 20s for the most part.

High temps will be in the mid-30s today with brisk winds. (KTTC)

We've registered less than three inches of snowfall so far this season. That's much less snowfall than the seasonal average to date. (KTTC)

Our cloud cover will slowly clear off tonight, and overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s with light north winds.

High temps will be in the 20s and 30s over the next week. (KTTC)

A large area of high pressure will move in from the west on Friday, bringing bright and pleasant weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and a light northwest breeze.

Cloud cover will increase on Saturday as a clipper system approaches from the northwest. Expect a few flurries in the area late Saturday night and on Sunday morning with a brisk northwest breeze. High temperatures will cool from the mid-30s on Saturday to the upper 20s on Sunday.

High temps will be mainly in the 30s for the next week with a few flurries possible over the weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine in the area with high temperatures mainly in the low and mid-30s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average for early January.

High temps will be in the upper 20s and 30s for the next couple of weeks. That's slightly colder than last week, but still warmer than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, December 28, 2023. Light snow showers and flurries will be possible in parts of the area today with high temperatures in the 30s and a brisk breeze. After some sunshine to start the weekend there will be another chance of flurries on Sunday. High temperatures next week will be mainly in the 30s to start January. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

