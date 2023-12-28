KIDS WITH COURAGE: Myles Maze

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This holiday season is the first for Myles Maze of Grantsburg, Wisconsin. His family is grateful he is healthy, after a scary event when he was just two weeks old.

Ashley Brown introduced KTTC to 2-month-old Myles in December via Zoom.

“I cannot wait to take him to Disney World!” Brown said. Both she and Myles wore matching Mickey Mouse apparel for the interview.

Much like a Disney movie, their family’s story is a sweet one, minus the frightening start.

“I called his doctor who then told me I should bring him to the ER,” Brown recalled.

When Myles was only two weeks old, he stopped taking bottles and was vomiting.

Brown and Myles’s father drove 40 minutes from home in Grantsburg to an ER in Saint Croix Falls.

“So, we brought him in there and they immediately got him, you know, set up with a call to Children’s because his heart rate was incredibly high,” Brown said.

It was a simple video call between partner organizations.

Children’s Minnesota works with more than a dozen hospitals around Minnesota and western Wisconsin in their labor and delivery units.

The technology allows specialists in the Twin Cities to control their own camera movements and examine patients.

“We have, you know, equipment there in the room that we can actually see the baby. They can see us, we can talk directly, like we are now in this conversation, to the providers taking care of that,” said Director of Neonatal Transport at Children’s Minnesota Dr. Heidi Kamrath.

Children’s Minnesota neonatologists got to work right away with Myles’s medical team on site.

“So, a normal baby heart rate to be around 120 beats a minute and his was going about 260, so very, very fast,” Dr. Kamrath explained.

“Oh, I was, you know, freaking out,” Brown said.

Brown said the Children’s team helped coordinate some maneuvers with Myles’s legs to help get him out of what’s called supraventricular tachycardia or SVT, a type of arrythmia.

Once the situation was under control, an ambulance brought Myles to Children’s.

Myles being monitored. (Brown)

Doctors were able to find a good medication to keep his heart pumping as it should.

“It was really nice to be able to get that reassurance through the doctors at Children’s through even that video chat,” Brown said.

Thanks to tech and teamwork across state lines, there was a happy ending for this little Mickey Mouse.

If you’d like to learn more about Children’s Minnesota’s neonatology program, you may visit this link.

If there is a Kid With Courage Caitlin should know about, email her at kidswithcourage@kttc.com.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.