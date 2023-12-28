Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges in Fillmore County

Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.
Iowa woman found guilty on several theft charges.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – A Fillmore County judge has found an Iowa woman guilty on eight counts of felony theft.

Mindy Jo Jones, who has resided in several Iowa communities and gone by various names, was charged with 14 theft-related counts involving financial transactions at her former Minnesota business. She owned and operated Tin, Rust & Harmony, a consignment home decor shop located in Harmony.

According to court documents, Jones engaged in business transactions knowing she had insufficient funds to cover the payments from 2019 to 2021.

She will be sentenced for these crimes on February 12.

10 days later, on February 22, she is set to go to trial for an arson case connected to a Waukon, Iowa, business fire from 2022.

Jones faces additional financial theft-related charges in Fillmore County, as well.

