Former Mayo building to become homeless shelter in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Mayo Clinic building in Owatonna is on its way to a new purpose; a co-location for nonprofits aimed at helping those on life’s edge.

“Steele County has the third highest homeless population after Olmsted County and Blue Earth County,” lamented Oak Hill Community Connections Board Member Gregg Draeger.

Women and children’s supportive housing and family supportive housing, among other programs, will join Health Finders Collaborative in the former clinic to provide a one-stop for support for those experiencing mental health problems or homelessness, which is something that nonprofit leaders say is a glaring need in Owatonna.

“We don’t have anywhere for single dads and kids to go,” said another Oak Hill Community Connections Board Member, Jolayne Mohs. “They can’t stay together in our community right now. We don’t have anything for families that have teenage children that 16, 14 and 6 to go. And the family component will help meet that need.”

The Mayo Clinic helped with the acquiring of the building, the Mankato Area Foundation has helped give insight into a multi-organizational facility, the board consists of representatives from Rachel’s Light, a shelter that will be moving into the new facility, Community Pathways, the South Central Human Relations Center and faith leaders to connect with area churches who serve those in need.

Leaders say that these sprawling partnerships will allow nonprofits to focus on serving those in need, rather than on the logistics of running a standalone facility.

“It really allows us to leverage the contributions that each of the organizations receive,” said Draeger. “If we can lower their administrative costs or their occupancy costs, more of their dollars can go to their constituents.”

As it stands, the building will need many renovations, and leaders hope the facility will be running at full speed in 2025.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.