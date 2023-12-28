Chatfield coffee shop set to close end of year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The last day to pick up your favorite brew at Cabin Coffee in Chatfield is December 31.

In a Facebook post, Cabin Coffee said it is grateful for all the support and love from its customers through its eight years of business.

There was no mention as to why the business is shutting down. However, it was noted Cabin Coffee locations in Plainview, St. Charles and Stewartville will remain open.

The Chatfield location will accept gift cards through the end of the year and they will also remain valid for use at the remaining locations.

