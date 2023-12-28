Cardio drumming class at local community center gains popularity

Cardio drumming at 125 LIVE
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we head into the new year, you may be thinking about your new year’s resolutions. A common one is to focus more on fitness.

Community center 125 LIVE in Rochester offers dozens of exercise classes. One that’s gained a lot of popularity is cardio drumming.

It’s a class where you set an exercise ball on a laundry basket, and then you take drumsticks and drum to the beat of the music along with an instructor.

Our Darian Leddy went over to check the class out and try her hand at some cardio drumming.

Cardio drumming classes are happening all week besides Thursday. Here’s the schedule.

  • Monday: 10:15-11 a.m.
  • Tuesday: 11-11:45 a.m.
  • Wednesday: 10:15-11 a.m.
  • Friday: 8-8.45 a.m.

