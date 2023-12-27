Tate to Holloway: a lookback at the 2005 Capital One Bowl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s one of the most iconic plays in Hawkeye football history.

Receiver Warren Holloway hauls in quarterback Drew Tate’s desperation heave and races into the end zone on the final play of the 2005 Capital One Bowl to knock off Nick Saban and LSU, 30-25.

The frantic finish would cap off a memorable 2004 season for the Hawkeyes, who finished 10-2 and co-Big Ten Champions.

Almost 19 years later, Tate says he still hears from fans about his most famous play as a Hawkeye.

“My favorite thing about it is just hearing their stories,” Tate said. “When you did that, I did this. We were here. We did that. Just the stories you get, it is priceless.”

Tate would go on to play two more years for the Hawkeyes before enjoying a long career in the Canadian Football League.

As for Holloway, the touchdown would be his first and only score of his Hawkeye career and it would happen on his very last play in an Iowa uniform.

