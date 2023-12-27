Suspect in custody after 3 stabbed at McDonald’s, police say

Police say three people were stabbed inside a McDonald's in the Kanawha City area of...
Police say three people were stabbed inside a McDonald's in the Kanawha City area of Charleston, West Virginia. A fourth victim was found at a nearby location.(WSAZ's Alex Jackson)
By Brenda Bryan and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Police reported a suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed inside a West Virginia McDonald’s and a fourth victim was found nearby.

Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said three people were stabbed inside the McDonald’s on MacCorkle Avenue SE at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He also said a fourth person was found stabbed at a different location, on Roosevelt Avenue.

All four victims were taken to the hospital.

Hazelett reported one of the victims was a McDonald’s employee.

Police have taken a person into custody in connection to the stabbing, Hazelett said. They reportedly had self-inflicted stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Charleston Police said they will release more information regarding charges at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash generic image (MGN)
Dover man critically hurt in rollover crash in Olmsted County
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Arrest (GFX)
Iowa man arrested in SE Rochester for vehicle theft, drug use
Winona structure fire
UPDATE: Structure fire in Winona causes road closure
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Three months later: No arrests in deadly crash involving Amish family

Latest News

FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, S.C.
Hospital accused of causing man’s death by putting catheter in the wrong place settles family’s lawsuit
A 20-year-old Dover man has died after a rollover crash on Christmas Eve
Dover man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes