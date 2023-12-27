Rochester Public Library closed Wednesday due to plumbing issues

Rochester Public Library
Rochester Public Library(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Library (RPL) is closed Wednesday due to plumbing issues, according to a Facebook post from the Library.

RPL said contractors are scheduled to come to the building later Wednesday to asses the situation and fix the issues.

An updated timeline of when the building could reopen will be provided after contractors assess the situation.

RPL was supposed to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash generic image (MGN)
Dover man critically hurt in rollover crash in Olmsted County
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Arrest (GFX)
Iowa man arrested in SE Rochester for vehicle theft, drug use
Winona structure fire
UPDATE: Structure fire in Winona causes road closure
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Three months later: No arrests in deadly crash involving Amish family

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Nordika Desgagnes docked at the Hansen-Mueller Elevator A
Warm weather makes for simpler end to Great Lakes shipping season
In Ramsey County, Minnesota
New elections laws aim to make Minnesota voting more accessible