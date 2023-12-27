Rochester Public Library closed Wednesday due to plumbing issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Library (RPL) is closed Wednesday due to plumbing issues, according to a Facebook post from the Library.

RPL said contractors are scheduled to come to the building later Wednesday to asses the situation and fix the issues.

An updated timeline of when the building could reopen will be provided after contractors assess the situation.

RPL was supposed to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

