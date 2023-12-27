Rochester businesses seeing boost during Kiwanis Hockey Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester businesses are seeing a boost this week thanks to a long running event.

For the past 30 years, Graham Arena has been the host of the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival, a round robin tournament bringing both local and faraway teams together, and local businesses have been benefitting from the increase in foot traffic. Kara Gauthier is the owner of Minnesota Chicks, a women’s clothing boutique based in Rochester. She says the tournament is a great place to show off their products.

“It’s a really opportunity for us to be here selling our stuff, we’re really grateful, we’re locals right here in Rochester so to be able just come down the road and put out our product it’s really a benefit to our family,” Gauthier said.

For three decades, the Rochester Kiwanis Club has hosted its yearly tournament to raise money for their organization. Last year the tournament raised $25,000 for projects in the Rochester area.

“30 years we’ve raised around $750,000 for projects within the community in addition to that we’ve done a lot of our regular projects like scholarships for high school students,” tournament director Vern Yetzer said.

While the organization has done excellent work in supporting the community’s youth, local businesses have also been beneficiaries with the influx of visitors to the city.

“A few years ago, we had the Rochester sports commission did a study analyzing what the economic support was for the community and I don’t remember the numbers exactly, but it was something around $500,000 dollars coming into the community through hotels, gas stations, restaurants,” Yetzer said.

Gauthier says she and her business are grateful for this event being able to bring together so many different teams into the community.

“We do think it’s really nice that Rochester is able to host so many different teams locally here at Graham Park it’s a great facility and we’re thankful for Minnesota hockey,” Gauthier said.

The tournament runs from December 27 to December 29, all games will be played at Graham arena.

