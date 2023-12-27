Pet of the Week: Jeremy Littel, Pet of the Week, Corona’s Tacos & More

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday edition of Midwest Access was filled with fun guests.

First, he is known for his TikTok fame and Kickass Jerky, Jeremy Littel joined the show. You can find his TikTok handle, here.

We also stopped to visit Colonial Lanes in Rochester. There is a New Year’s Eve Bowling Bash on December 31. You can get tickets, here.

Plus, Viv’s Groovy Garden has made its return to KTTC. Viv Williams used to anchor at KTTC, but we are still fortunate to have her join us for an assortment of things, including this fun segment. Wednesday, we learned how to make an indoor herb garden. Viv is a master gardener.

Wednesday we also met Fern and Juniper. They are 3-year-old hound mixes, and they are bonded. Both joined us Wednesday for our pet of the week segment. You can learn more about Fern and Juniper, here. You can reach Paws and Claws at (507) 288-7226.

Lastly, Corona’s Tacos in Rochester has made some changes. Its owner Leticia Sanchez joined us to share more about Coronas Tacos Express at 1641 North Broadway Ave in Rochester. You can reach it by calling 507-258-4542.

