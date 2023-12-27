Limited snow chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The lack of snowfall will continue through the last few days of December. Thursday will be our only chance of snow until 2024.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall accumulations are expected to stay less than 1″ across SE MN and NE IA. Higher amounts are expected in southwestern Wisconsin.

Monthly outlook for January (KTTC)

If you’re wishing for cold and snowy weather, it still might be hard to come by next month too. The latest monthly outlook for January from the Climate Prediction Center has above-average temperatures across the upper Midwest. The precipitation outlook has SE MN and NE IA around normal conditions. We’ll have to see if that plays out to be true.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will stay in the 30s through Saturday. Highs will take a slight drop into the upper 20s on New Year’s Eve. Highs will return to the 30s to kick off 2024 on Monday and Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected to dominate the region through the next 7-10 days.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.