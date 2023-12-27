Iowa roadways see most fatal crashes since 2016

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Statistics from the Iowa DOT show that 2023 is on pace to be the deadliest year on Iowa’s roads since 2016. As of Friday, 364 people have been killed in crashes. That’s roughly 10 percent higher than last year.

More than 400 people were killed on Iowa Roadways in 2016. With less than a week until the end of the year, Iowa State Patrol says it’s hoping not to match the numbers it saw 7 years ago.

”You know it’s obviously not a race for something like this by any means. I think there’s a long way to go to get to 402,” said Luke Hank, public resource officer with Iowa State Patrol District 12. ”We were at 364 a couple of days ago, it would be nice to end the year at 364.”

As of Friday, 364 fatalities have been recorded for 2023. That’s up 10 percent from last year-- something officers say concerns them and surprises them.

”Under 300 would be a very good year of course and now we’re looking at, as of the 22nd, we’re looking at 364 deaths in Iowa unfortunately so it’s way higher up. It was 332 last year so we’re quite a bit higher than that and we still have a few days left before the new year,” Hank said.

State Patrol says that a lot of the fatal accidents they see involve drivers speeding and those not wearing seatbelts.

”See a lot of unbelted motorists that are unfortunately coming out of their vehicles during these collisions and causing fatal injuries to them,” Hank said.

Last year more than half of all people who died in car crashes in Iowa were not wearing seatbelts. That could be one reason why 2023 has been especially dangerous for Iowa drivers.

Hank did say they see a lot of younger drivers speeding and being distracted, but the age of people involved in fatal crashes is widespread.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.